Data Protection law gets Presidential nod, classified as a money bill.

President Droupadi Murmu has granted her approval to the central government’s decision to present the Data Protection law as a money bill, eliminating the possibility of the Rajya Sabha rejecting it through voting.

However, officials clarified that the bill could still be introduced as an ordinary bill, requiring the Rajya Sabha’s approval for passage.

Opposition parties have voiced concerns, arguing that the bill goes against the principles of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. They believe the proposed law contradicts the RTI’s essence as it prohibits disclosing any personal data under its provisions.

Congress leader Manish Tewari raised questions about classifying the Digital Data Protection Bill as a financial bill, advocating for it to be treated as a regular bill and reviewed by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).

The bill’s primary objective is to promote accountability and transparency for entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and businesses in handling citizens’ data while respecting the Right to Privacy.

Tewari suggested that if Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla certifies it as a money bill, the Rajya Sabha’s voting power will be restricted, allowing only non-binding changes to be proposed.

He criticized the latest version of the bill, believing it undermines the efforts of the joint parliamentary committee on the Data Protection Bill, led by two BJP members, P P Chaudhary and Meenakshi Lekhi.

The work on the data protection bill commenced following the Supreme Court’s recognition of the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right.

In August of the preceding year, the government withdrew the initial personal data protection bill and introduced a new draft bill in November 2022, after facing criticism for granting the government discretionary power to exempt entities from certain clauses.