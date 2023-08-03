India to face West Indies in first T20I today: Possible playing XI

Tarouba: India will face hosts West Indies in the first match of five-match Twenty-20 International series today. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 8 pm (IST).

The second match will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. The third match of the series will be played at the same venue on the 8th of this match. The last two matches will be played in the United States. The fourth match will be held on August 12 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, United States and the 5th match of the series will be played on the 13th of this month at the same venue.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Team India had won the ODI series against the hosts beating them by 2-1 and Test series by 1-0. India also have an upper hand over West Indies in T20Is having won 17 matches out of 25 played between the two teams.

Probable Playing XIs:

West Indies:

Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers (vc), Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh