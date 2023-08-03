J&K govt directs officers to attend Independence Day functions

The administration of the Lt Governor in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a directive requiring all officers to be present at the Independence Day celebrations in both Srinagar and Jammu, the twin capitals of the Union Territory. The circular emphasizes the significance of Independence Day, which is commemorated on 15th August annually, as a crucial national event in the country’s history. It states that all government employees have a responsibility to participate in honoring this important milestone in the nation’s journey.

The circular specifically mandates that all officers serving in the Union Territory, whether stationed in Srinagar or Jammu, must attend the main Independence Day function in their respective regions as part of their official duty. This directive aims to ensure a strong and united display of national pride and commitment to the country’s progress and development.

In conclusion, the Lt Governor administration’s directive in Jammu and Kashmir ensures that officers in both Srinagar and Jammu actively participate in the Independence Day celebrations. This move aims to reinforce the importance of this national event, fostering a spirit of unity, and encouraging a sense of duty and pride among government employees in the Union Territory.