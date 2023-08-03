Opposition parties stage walkout from Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue

Members of opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, TMC, AAP, CPI, and CPM, staged a second walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as they were not allowed to raise the issue of violence in Manipur. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called for the consideration and passage of The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, while the opposition demanded a discussion on the Manipur violence. Congress Member Pramod Tiwari expressed their attempts to raise concerns about the violence and crimes against women in Manipur, but the Chairman interrupted him, expressing frustration over the lack of progress in discussions despite meetings with opposition members. The opposition members responded with slogans and chants, and when given the floor, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi proceeded with the bill, leading to the opposition walking out of the House.