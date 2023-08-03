Over 5k teaching posts vacant in central universities, half in reserved categories

According to information shared in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, there are a total of 5,825 teaching positions lying vacant in 45 Central Universities across India. Notably, more than half of these vacant posts belong to reserved categories. Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, revealed that out of these vacancies, 861 positions are for Scheduled Castes (SC), 516 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 1,705 for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The vacant teaching posts include positions for professors, associate professors, and assistant professors. In response to the situation, the Ministry of Education has issued directives to all Central Higher Educational Institutions (CHEIs) to prioritize filling up the vacancies in a “mission mode.” This includes a specific focus on addressing the shortage of teachers in the reserved category posts.

In an update on the progress made, Minister Sarkar stated that as of July 31, 2023, a significant number of vacancies have been filled up in the CHEIs under the Mission Recruitment drive. In a span of just ten months, a total of 13,313 vacancies have been successfully filled, demonstrating the efforts made to address the critical issue of staff shortage in these institutions.

The high number of vacancies in teaching positions across Central Universities, especially in reserved categories, highlights the need for a concerted effort to address this staffing shortage. By implementing the Mission Recruitment drive and directing institutions to expedite the hiring process, the government aims to ensure timely appointments and enhance the quality of education in these prestigious institutions.