Pune police detained college professor for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

A college professor was arrested here on Thursday, according to the authorities, for allegedly disparaging Hindu deities.

A demonstration was also held outside the institution by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student group connected to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). They demanded that the teacher be disciplined.

Earlier, a video allegedly depicting the teacher, known as Ashok Dhole, making specific comments in class surfaced.

His employer, the city’s Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, confirmed that he has been suspended.

The video was recorded during class, according to the college’s principal, Dr. Hrishikesh Soman, who spoke to PTI.

‘Later, some members of an outfit approached us with the video and sought action against him. We have suspended him, and this being a government-aided college, the process of initiating inquiry has started,’ he said.

Dhole was detained in accordance with section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts meant to incite religious emotions), according to senior inspector V V Hasabnis of the Deccan Gymkhana police station, and he will appear before a court on Friday.