Sindhu and Srikanth Advance to Aussie Open Quarters

India’s esteemed badminton players, P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, showcased their prowess in the Australian Open championship, securing spots in the quarterfinals with impressive victories in straight games.

P V Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, displayed her dominance as she triumphed over fellow Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap with a resounding score of 21-14, 21-10 in just 29 minutes.

Kidambi Srikanth also demonstrated his skill and determination, delivering an equally comprehensive win against Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei, with a final score of 21-10, 21-17 in Court 3 at the Quaycentre.

Looking ahead, Sindhu, seeded fifth in the event, will face a challenging match against fourth seed Beiwen Zhang of Malaysia, who secured her spot in the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 19-21, 21-10, 21-12 victory against Huang Yu-Hsun.

As for Srikanth, he awaits the outcome of the match between India’s Priyanshu Rajawat and Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei to determine his next opponent in the quarterfinals. With their exceptional performances, both Sindhu and Srikanth have set the stage for an exciting and competitive quarterfinal round in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.