Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended lower on August 3. The equity indices ended lower for third day in a row.

BSE Sensex ended at 65,240.68, down 542.10 points or 0.82%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,381.70, down 144.80 points or 0.74%.

Also Read: Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fall by Rs 3.46 lakh crore

About 1758 shares advanced, 1702 shares declined, and 145 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers included Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Divis Labs, Infosys and Adani Ports. Top losers included UPL, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC and ICICI Bank.

Among sectors, pharma index gained 1%, while bank, metal, oil & gas and realty down 1-2% each. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended on flat note.