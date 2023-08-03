Union government restricts import of laptops, tablets and computers

New Delhi: Union government has restricted the imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced this.

‘Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers and servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be ‘restricted’ and their import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports,’ said a notification issued by the ministry.

The restrictions will not be applicable on imports under Baggage Rules. Baggage Rules refers to the checks every passenger entering or leaving Indian border has to pass under Customs.

In April-June, electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets and personal computers, was $19.7 billion, up 6.25% year-on-year.