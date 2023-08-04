As child dies in accident, BJP claims, Kolkata Police solely defend Mamata’s family

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, criticised the Kolkata Police on Friday after a Class 2 kid died in a vehicle accident and claimed that the force solely protects Mamata Banerjee’s family. The boy lost his life after being struck by a truck on his way to school in Behala, Kolkata.

‘Kolkata Police is busy providing security to one family. That is the family of Mamata. 7,000 police personnel are deployed when she leaves her house. When Abhishek (Banerjee) leaves his house, 4000 police are deployed’ said Adhikari.

Vineet Goyal, the commissioner of the Kolkata Police, was also called upon to resign. ‘The police chief of Kolkata should step down right away. Because of the Kolkata Police, that child had to die,’ according to Adhikari.

According to the BJP politician, the bulk of Kolkata Traffic Police employees engage in unethical behaviour, particularly when it comes to accepting payments from truck drivers.

‘You won’t find traffic police working, they are only seen taking bribes or cuts from trucks in the state. This is the reason why vegetables have become so expensive. In various parts of the state, these traffic police are seen taking bribes from truck drivers. Trucks from east Midnapore have to pay at 3 spots to enter the city,’ said Adhikari.