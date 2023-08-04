Curfew in twin districts of Imphal, Manipur, relaxed for 7 hours

The Manipur government has eased the curfew in Imphal East and West districts, allowing a seven-hour window from 5 am on Friday for the public to buy essential items. This decision comes after recent outbreaks of violence in various parts of the state due to ethnic conflicts, prompting the authorities to impose a total curfew as a precautionary measure. The curfew relaxation was initially withdrawn but later reinstated for the specified hours to enable people to access vital commodities like medicines and food items. However, tensions persisted as clashes between the Army, RAF personnel, and protesters resulted in injuries to more than 25 individuals in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas of Bishnupur district. The security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the crowds attempting to proceed to a proposed burial site, which violated the restrictions on gatherings. The situation remains challenging, and the authorities are closely monitoring developments to ensure public safety.