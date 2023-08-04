‘Friday Night Plan’ starring Babil Khan to premiere on Netflix on September 1

Excel Entertainment’s latest film, “Friday Night Plan,” starring Babil Khan, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 1, as announced by the streaming platform on its social media pages. The movie, produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Kassim Jagmagia, promises to be an unforgettable journey of love and laughter. The storyline revolves around two unsupervised siblings, with the post teasing that they might have the most epic Friday night plan. Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, known for his work on Excel’s projects like “Inside Edge” and “Mirzapur,” the film portrays Babil as the nerdy older brother, joined by Amrith Jayan as his mischievous younger sibling.

Babil Khan, who made his acting debut with Netflix’s “Qala” last year, expressed that “Friday Night Plan” resonated with him due to its relatable subject. The filmmakers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, were excited to present this heartwarming high school film to the audience, hoping it will reach viewers worldwide through Netflix. Described as a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood, and self-discovery, the movie’s director, Neelakanthan, believes it will connect with diverse audiences.

Netflix India’s Director of Original Films, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, expressed their excitement in bringing “Friday Night Plan” to young adult audiences after the success of “Mismatched” and “Class.” The film showcases an exciting and fresh cast, promising a captivating portrayal of sibling love and misadventures on a fateful Friday night. Alongside Babil and Amrith, “Friday Night Plan” features Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana, Ninad Kama, and Juhi Chawla in a special appearance. The collaboration with Excel Entertainment, known for its expertise in this genre, has been a delightful experience for the streaming platform.