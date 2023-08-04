Indian student Pilot and trainer killed in Philippines plane crash, Bodies recovered

On Thursday, authorities in the Philippines retrieved the bodies of a 20-year-old Indian student pilot and his Filipino trainer after their small plane crashed. The victims were identified as Capt. Edzel John Lumbao Tabuzo, 24, and student-pilot Anshum Rajkumar Konde. The accident involved a two-seater Cessna plane, with the registration RP-C8958, which crashed on Tuesday in Luna, Apayao.

The wreckage of the plane was located with the help of a drone from the Apayao Public Information Office and a group of uniformed personnel, following a search and retrieval operation conducted by the Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and Bureau of Fire Protection.

After recovering the bodies, Capt. Edzel John Lumbao Tabuzo’s remains were handed over to his family, while Anshum Rajkumar Konde’s body, an Indian national, is undergoing processing before being handed over to the Indian Embassy.

The province of Apayao, along with Governor Elias C. Bulut Jr., expressed condolences to the families of the victims. The plane, an Echo Air Cessna 152 aircraft, had gone missing on Tuesday afternoon after departing from Laoag International Airport on its way to Tuguegarao Airport. However, it failed to reach its destination and was found crashed in Apayao province on Wednesday afternoon.