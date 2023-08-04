Mob loots assault rifles and 19,000+ bullets from Manipur police armoury

In a recent incident of arms looting, officials reported that a mob from the majority community broke into the police armoury in Manipur and stole a cache of weapons. The stolen items included AK and ‘Ghatak’ series assault rifles, as well as more than 19,000 bullets of various calibres.

The incident occurred at the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) headquarters in Naranseina, Bishnupur district. The mob gathered there to march towards Churachandpur, where tribal communities were planning a mass burial for their members who lost their lives in ethnic clashes on May 3.

The looted weaponry consisted of 19,000+ rounds of bullets in different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three ‘Ghaatak’ rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, 124 hand grenades, and other items.

This incident highlights a serious security breach and raises concerns about the situation in the region.