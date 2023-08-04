MVD considers blocking fine evaders from insurance renewal using AI camera

Minister Antony Raju announced the Motor Vehicle Department’s plans to take a tougher stance on fine evaders detected by AI cameras. The department is in discussions with insurance companies to prevent those with outstanding fines from renewing their vehicle insurance. He emphasized, “Only those who cleared all fine dues will be able to renew vehicle insurance. The software on the AI camera system will be updated accordingly.”

Moreover, the minister asserted that no VIPs would be exempt from fines for traffic rule violations captured on AI cameras. Notably, MPs and MLAs were among those caught, with a total of 328 vehicles fined so far. The department issued 19 notices to MLAs’ vehicles and 10 to MPs’ vehicles.

Though the minister refrained from disclosing specific names, he expressed concern that some public representatives were repeating traffic violations despite fines being imposed on their vehicles. Notably, a majority of such violations occurred in Kasaragod.

On a positive note, the state has witnessed a decline in road accident fatalities. In July 2022, 3,992 people were injured in road accidents, which decreased to 3,316 in July 2023.

Since the official launch of the AI camera system under the Safe Kerala project, the MVD issued notices for 3,82,580 violations, generating Rs 3.3 crore from fine payments.

In a further effort to improve the process, the minister mentioned that individuals caught on AI cameras can file their appeals online starting from September 1.