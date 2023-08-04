‘No problem at all, Doesn’t matter’: SC reacts to objectionable video against top court

New Delhi: ‘It does not matter’, the Supreme Court observed today after an advocate mentioned before it that an objectionable video in which the Supreme Court has been compared with a brothel is being circulated on social media platforms. An advocate mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

‘There is one very important matter. I have already drawn the attention of the registrar also towards a video being circulated in which the Supreme Court has been compared with a brothel, judges sitting with you have been called corrupt’, the lawyer said. ‘Don’t worry. It does not matter’, the Chief Justice of India said. The lawyer also said that objectionable words have been said about the Supreme Court in the video after the hearing in the Manipur violence matter. ‘No problem at all. Don’t worry about it’, Justice Chandrachud said.