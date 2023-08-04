Seven illegal bunkers in Manipur’s Koutruk hill range destroyed by security personnel

In a joint operation on Thursday, the Manipur Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) dismantled seven illegal bunkers. The Koutruk hill range was where the bunkers were situated.

On Friday, the Manipur Police posted a video that showed security personnel at one of the bunkers.

The Meitei-dominated valley and the Kuki-Zo-inhabited hill districts in the state have both seen the installation of 129 roadblocks, according to a statement from the Manipur police on Thursday. In addition, 1047 persons have been held by the police for disobeying directives from the government.

On Thursday, at least 25 people were hurt after police were forced to use tear gas to disperse a throng of about 600 people who had gathered in the Phougakchao Ikhai area of the Bishnupur district. To prevent the security personnel from moving, the crowd assembled. In addition to attacking police stations, the mobs allegedly stole weapons and ammo from multiple police stations.