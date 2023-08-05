Chandrayaan-3 Nears Moon: Lunar Orbit Injection on Aug 5

According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has made significant progress, covering about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14. Over the past three weeks, ISRO has executed five maneuvers, gradually increasing the spacecraft’s distance from Earth. A crucial slingshot move on August 1 successfully directed the craft towards the Moon’s vicinity after escaping Earth’s orbit.

The next critical step is the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI), scheduled for around 7 pm on August 5. During this maneuver, the spacecraft will be injected into the Moon’s orbit when it is closest to its surface. ISRO has confirmed that the spacecraft’s health is normal, and they are aiming for a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23. “The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is a crucial step in our mission, and we are optimistic about the upcoming landing attempt,” ISRO stated.