In Bishnupur, Manipur, new violence left 3 dead, several buildings fired

In new acts of violence reported late on Friday in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, at least three persons died. The dead reportedly came from the Meitei area in Kwakta.

In the recent violent occurrences, several Kuki community houses were also destroyed by fire.

According to the Bishnupur Police, numerous houses belonging to the Kuki clan were set on fire, while three members of the Meitei group were slain.

Police sources said a few people came to Meitei areas crossing the buffer zone and fired on them.

The central forces’ buffer zone extends over two km into the Bishnupur district’s Kwakta region.

There are police present.

This comes after 17 persons were injured in confrontations that broke out between the military and Meitei community demonstrators on Thursday in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The incident forced the curfew relaxations that Imphal East and Imphal West had previously announced to be rescinded. As a precaution, the limits were put in place during the day by the authorities.

In order to disperse the demonstrators in the Kangvai and Phougakchao parts of the district, armed forces and the Manipur Police fired tear gas shells.

Details indicate that the incident occurred as the Meitei ladies attempted to cross a district fenced area. The Assam Rifles and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) stopped them, which resulted in stone-throwing and conflicts between the population and the armed forces.