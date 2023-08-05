Kozhikode youth attacks doctor for honking during traffic jam

A youth identified as Jidath, 25, from Perambra, was arrested in Kozhikode for assaulting a doctor on Friday. The incident took place near the Christian College Junction when the doctor honked at Jidath’s car, which was obstructing traffic. The doctor suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalized. Jidath had initially fled the scene but was later apprehended and remanded.

Reports suggest that the doctor was driving home from work when he found Jidath’s car blocking his way on a free left turn. Upset by the honking, Jidath engaged in a quarrel with the doctor. Although the doctor managed to drive away, Jidath chased and confronted him at PT Usha Road. The situation escalated, leading Jidath to punch the driver and continue the assault by dragging him out of the vehicle.

Thankfully, people who witnessed the incident came to the doctor’s rescue, and he was able to get help. The accused was later identified through CCTV footage after fleeing the scene.