Moderate intensity earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

Kolkata: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magintude on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Saturday afternoon. According to National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 2:39 pm on Saturday and at a depth of 10 Km.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 14:39:36 IST, Lat: 12.63 & Long: 91.60, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal, India,’ NCS said in a tweet.

No damage to property or loss of life has been reported so far.