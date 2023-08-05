Shared objectionable video of Hindu deities on social media, man arrested in Haryana

Police announced on Saturday that a man had been detained for allegedly posting an offensive video about Hindu deities on social media.

According to police spokesperson Sube Singh, Sajid, an Uttar Pradesh native, is accused of instigating hate speech, upsetting social harmony, and stirring up religious feelings.

He has lived in Haryana’s Faridabad district for the previous three years and owns a salon there, according to the police.

They said that offensive language was there in the Hindu deities video that was posted on Facebook.

According to Singh, a case has been opened at the Saran police station against Sajid and two other people. The spokesperson stated that he will be placed on police remand after being shown before a judge and indicated that raids are being carried out to apprehend the other two accused.

Singh announced the arrest of Sajid from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, by the Faridabad Police and urged people to alert authorities to any utterances that would threaten societal harmony.

Such antisocial elements will face strict action, he said.