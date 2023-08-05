Three people killed in new unrest in Manipur

Late on Friday night, three individuals, including a father-son duo, were killed by militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, as reported by the police. The victims were asleep when they were shot and subsequently attacked with swords in Kwakta, with the assailants identified as coming from Churachandpur.

Prior to the incident, the three had been residing in a relief camp, but they returned to their residences in Kwakta on Friday, considering an improvement in the situation. Following the attack, an angry mob gathered in Kwakta, intending to head towards Churachandpur, but security personnel intervened, preventing their movement. Meanwhile, there was a heavy exchange of fire between state forces and militants in the nearby Phougakchao area and around Kwakta.

In a separate operation on August 4, a joint security force conducted a mission in the Koutruk hill range, destroying seven illegal bunkers. However, despite these efforts, the security situation remains tense in the region.

Adding to the unrest, a 24-hour general strike called by the co-ordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies in Manipur significantly disrupted normal life in Imphal Valley, leading to the closure of markets and business establishments in almost all localities.

The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges and tensions in Manipur, with innocent lives lost to the violence perpetrated by militants. Authorities are actively working to counter such threats and restore stability in the region, but the situation remains precarious. The general strike further exacerbates the situation, impacting the daily lives of the local population. Efforts to maintain peace and security continue as authorities seek to apprehend those responsible for the recent tragic events.