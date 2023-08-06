Barbie actor Ryan Gosling pulls off the most sensational surprise for director Greta Gerwig’s birthday

Ryan Gosling, the popular Hollywood actor known for his role in Barbie, surprised director Greta Gerwig on her birthday with an unexpected and sensational event that left her in tears of joy. The surprise came in the form of a flash mob, organized by Gosling himself, which gathered to celebrate Gerwig’s special day. But this was no ordinary flash mob; it danced to the tune of the “I’m just Ken” song from the Barbie movie. The heartwarming and hilarious video of the surprise can be watched below.

In the movie Barbie, with Margot Robbie playing the lead role and Gosling as Ken, the film has been a massive success, breaking box office records and approaching the incredible $1 billion mark.

Barbie’s storyline revolves around the journey of the titular doll as she embarks on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. She discovers minor flaws in her once seemingly perfect life, and Ken joins her on this adventure. In the real world, they confront issues related to beauty standards and societal expectations. Along with Sasha, Barbie’s owner, they bravely face their insecurities and societal pressures, ultimately leading to a transformation in the social fabric of Barbieland. Barbie makes a bold decision to become human and embraces an ever-evolving identity in the complexities of the real world.