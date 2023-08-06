In Mumbai, ‘INDIA’ will develop a unified agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Opposition bloc in India is set to hold its third meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 to discuss a common minimum agenda against the ruling BJP. NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently convened a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to prepare for the upcoming gathering.

The meeting at Nehru Centre in South Mumbai was attended by prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, former Congress chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, NCP state president Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

After the meeting, Nana Patole announced that the third meeting of the INDIA (Opposition bloc) is scheduled to take place in Mumbai. He expressed optimism that, similar to the previous two meetings in Patna and Bengaluru, the Mumbai gathering would be successful and productive.

During the discussions, it was decided to establish a 15-member committee, with five representatives from each party, to oversee the coordination and execution of the meeting. Notably, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, along with several state chief ministers and prominent leaders from various political fronts, are expected to participate in the two-day event in Mumbai.

The upcoming meeting holds significance as the Opposition aims to formulate a united front and strategize a common approach against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India.