India launch date of Volvo C40 Recharge announced: Details

Mumbai: The India launch date of Volvo C40 Recharge was revealed by Volvo Car India. The automakers will launch the C40 Recharge in the country on September 4. This is the company’s first born-electric model and the second electric SUV in the country after the XC40 Recharge.Unlike the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge is a born electric vehicle (BEV), meaning it has been developed ground-up as an electric car.

The C40 Recharge is based on the compact modular architecture (CMA) platform. The India-spec model has a twin motor setup with a combined output of 408hp and 660Nm. The power is supplied by a 78kWh battery. The claimed range for the C40 Recharge on a single full charge is 530km (WLTP). It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 4.7 seconds. The electric SUV has all-wheel drive (AWD) as standard.