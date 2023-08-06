India Meteorological Department predict heavy rainfall in these states for next 5 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts of India for the next 4-5 days. From now until August 9, northwest India, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu, is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread, with occasional isolated heavy rainfall. East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand could witness isolated very heavy rainfall from Sunday until August 8.

Central India may receive light to moderate rainfall. Until August 8, East India, covering Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, may get light to moderate rainfall. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar may experience isolated very heavy rainfall during this period.

Also Read: Jio launches new laptop in India: Price, specifications

The northeast region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall.