Jennifer Aniston faces backlash for Jamie Foxx’s antisemitic post

Jamie Foxx is currently recovering from a health scare that has not been disclosed. However, he recently made headlines due to a cryptic Instagram post, which has now been deleted, that was deemed anti-Semitic. The Spider-Man actor faced backlash after sharing a post that seemed to call out fake friends and referenced the killing of Jesus, a belief associated with anti-Semitism.

Some netizens noticed that Jennifer Aniston had liked the post, leading to further controversy. Aniston clarified her stance through her Instagram stories, expressing that she did not purposefully or accidentally like the post and does not support any form of anti-Semitism.

Although the post was quickly removed, some fans still spotted Aniston’s like before it disappeared. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx has not responded to the controversy.

In April, Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical complication but is now recovering well at home. In July, he shared a video on his Instagram giving an update on his health, but he chose not to reveal the specific details of his condition during the hospitalization. Foxx explained that he wanted his fans to see him in a positive light, laughing and enjoying life, rather than seeing him in a vulnerable state with medical tubes.

The controversy surrounding Foxx’s post has drawn comparisons to Kanye West’s history of making anti-Semitic remarks. The post’s content indicated a belief that Jews have been collectively responsible for the killing of Jesus throughout history.

Despite the post’s deletion, it sparked discussions about the importance of not tolerating hate in any form, including anti-Semitism. Both Foxx and Aniston found themselves in the midst of this contentious issue, prompting Aniston to clarify her stance and reaffirm her support for tolerance and inclusivity.