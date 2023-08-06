Police prevent CPI team from visiting Nuh’s violent affected communities

On Sunday, police used prohibitory orders to prevent a four-member delegation from the Communist Party of India (CPI) from approaching areas close to Nuh district that had been hit by violence.

‘We’ve made the decision to return because we don’t want to get into a fight. “Democratic people who have come here for peacemaking are stopped, but hooligans, goons, and miscreants can move around freely,’ claimed CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam.

The CPI leaders were stopped, according to a senior police officer, because prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were in effect and there were worries about the delegation’s security.

The CPI had announced that a delegation made up of Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P, Amarjeet Kaur, and Dariyav Singh Kashyap would travel to the areas where last week’s racial unrest had occurred.

One of the delegation members claimed that they had informed the police officers stationed there that they intended to visit the area ‘for a cup of tea with the locals.’

The member continued, ‘However, the police officer said that while we were welcome to have tea in the police station, we cannot be allowed to meet the general public at this time.’

Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary of the CPI, commanded the police, ‘Either you trust us or arrest us.’

Dhirendra Khadgata, the district’s deputy commissioner, and Narendra Bijarania, the district’s superintendent of police, toured different locations in Nuh district on Sunday and made public appeals for people to ensure that those responsible for the disturbances were apprehended.

‘The accused will not be spared. The culprits should come and surrender themselves. Otherwise, the Haryana Police knows how to catch them,’ Bijarnia said.

In the meantime, the government on Sunday issued an order to halt mobile internet and SMS services in the Ballabhgarh subdivision of the Faridabad district from 1 pm on August 6 to 11:59 pm on August 7 due to ‘communal tension.’

Six persons lost their lives in the racial riots that broke out when a Vishva Hindu Parishad parade in Nuh was stormed by crowds on Monday, including two home guards and a cleric.