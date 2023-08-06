UAE authority announces partial road closure

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced a partial road closure. The RTA informed that the first two lanes on Jumeirah Street on the Al Manara Road intersection in Dubai will be partially closed.

The closure of the road will take place during the weekend from 12am on Sunday, August 6, till 5am on Monday, August 7. The road is closed for maintenance work. RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes and follow directional signs.