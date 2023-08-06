UGC establishes expert panel for inclusive environment in universities for SC, ST students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) plans to revise its regulations for students from SC, ST, and other minority communities in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). To ensure a non-discriminatory environment for these students, the UGC has formed an expert panel to suggest remedial measures. The move was prompted by the Supreme Court’s concern about the deaths of students from marginalized communities in higher learning institutions.

The UGC had previously issued regulations in 2012 to promote equity in HEIs. These regulations covered various forms of discrimination and mandated liaison officers to monitor reservation fulfillment. Grievance redressal cells were also required to address discrimination concerns. Additionally, HEIs were instructed not to discriminate against SC and ST students during admissions and to take action against anyone harassing or victimizing students based on caste, creed, religion, language, ethnicity, gender, or disability.

In April of the current year, the UGC made it compulsory to appoint representatives from SCs, STs, OBCs, and women as chairpersons or members of students’ grievance redressal committees. However, despite these efforts, cases of suicides by SC and ST students have raised concerns about prevalent discrimination on campuses.

The Supreme Court expressed worry over such student suicides while handling a public interest litigation related to the deaths of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, both Dalit students who died by suicide after facing alleged discrimination at their respective universities.

Recently, a first-year student at IIT Bombay, Darshan Solanki, died by suicide, allegedly due to caste discrimination. In response, the institute issued ‘anti-discrimination’ guidelines for students, urging them to avoid inquiring about each other’s exam scores or any information that might reveal caste-related aspects.

The UGC’s new expert panel aims to address these issues and ensure a more inclusive and supportive environment for students from marginalized communities in HEIs.