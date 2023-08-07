Arsenal clinch Community Shield, triumphing in shootout against Man City.

Arsenal secured a thrilling 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield final at Wembley Stadium. The game went into a penalty shootout, and Fabio Vieira’s winning spot-kick sealed a 4-1 victory for Arsenal.

Despite the usual “friendly” ambiance of Community Shield matches, this encounter brimmed with intensity, featuring cynical fouls and tough tackles. The rivalry between the two clubs spilled over from last season’s title race, where City emerged victorious.

Arsenal’s goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, emphasized the significance of their triumph, stating, “For us, it’s a statement. It’s a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters. That mental block is gone. We’re ready to push on now.”

The first half saw City with more possession, but Arsenal had the better chances, with Kai Havertz squandering opportunities to score. In the second half, City showed more intent, with substitute Cole Palmer breaking the deadlock with a fantastic curling effort. Ramsdale’s outstanding saves kept Arsenal in the game, and Leandro Trossard’s deflected goal in stoppage time secured the equalizer.

The dramatic shootout saw Kevin de Bruyne hit the crossbar and Ramsdale saving a tame Rodri attempt before Vieira’s decisive strike handed Arsenal their 17th Community Shield win, placing them second in the all-time tally behind Manchester United.

This victory extended City’s run of defeats in the Community Shield, following previous losses to Liverpool and Leicester City in recent seasons. It sets the stage for an exciting season ahead, as both teams aim to assert their dominance in English football.