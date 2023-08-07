Chandrayaan-3 Beams Back Debut Moon Video

A day after Chandrayaan-3 gracefully entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO delightedly unveiled a captivating video of the Moon, showcasing its ethereal beauty as viewed by Chandrayaan-3. The video, presented under the caption “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion,” revealed the lunar surface adorned in bluish-green hues, adorned with countless craters.

Shortly before the scheduled second major manoeuvre on Sunday night, the ISRO released this breathtaking footage. As the mission progresses, the space agency proudly announced the successful orbit reduction manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 within the lunar orbit. Looking ahead, the next critical operation to further reduce the orbit is slated for August 9, between 1 pm and 2 pm. Excitement builds as Chandrayaan-3 continues its remarkable lunar journey, unraveling the mysteries of our celestial neighbor.