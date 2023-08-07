Digital Personal Data Protection Bill passed by LS via voice vote.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha cleared the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill through a voice vote, despite opposition members raising slogans regarding the Manipur issue. While some amendments put forth by the opposition were defeated by a voice vote, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while moving the bill for consideration and passage, expressed concerns about the lack of attention to public welfare and personal data protection among the opposition members who were raising slogans. He called for the bill’s unanimous passage.

The primary objective of the bill is to safeguard the privacy of Indian citizens, proposing penalties of up to Rs 250 crore on entities that misuse or fail to protect individuals’ digital data. This legislation comes in response to the Supreme Court’s declaration of “Right to Privacy” as a fundamental right six years ago and aims to curb the misuse of individuals’ data by online platforms.