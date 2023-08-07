Gulf country announces new visa fines

Dubai: UAE has announced new visa fines for residents and tourists. The UAE Digital Government, in partnership with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (UAEICP) has announced this.

According to the new regulations, a fine of Dh50 will be imposed for each day after the visa and any grace period granted for its renewal has expired. The UAE Digital Government urged all to refer to the Authority’s website and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai’s website for details.

Applications for entry and visa permits can be submitted through the Authority’s website, its smart application, the Dubai Now application, and authorized typing centres. Once an application is submitted and approved through these centres, the applicant is issued an approval letter along with the original entry permit.