Jayant Patil denies attending ‘secret’ meeting with Amit Shah in Pune

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil, known for his loyalty to Sharad Pawar, has refuted reports suggesting that he had a secret meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune. He also dismissed rumors about his intentions to join the Ajit Pawar-led group in the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Clarifying the situation, Patil revealed that he was in the company of Sharad Pawar on Saturday evening. Later, he met senior colleagues Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, and Sunil Bhusara at his home until 1.30 am. He emphasized his allegiance to Sharad Pawar and urged those spreading speculations to provide evidence of his alleged meeting with Shah in Pune. Patil, who heads the Maharashtra NCP unit, expressed his commitment to staying with Sharad Pawar, urging an end to such baseless speculations.

Amit Shah recently launched the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office in Pune, but Patil asserted that he faced no pressure to switch sides and hadn’t engaged in any talks regarding such a move. He clarified that his participation in the MVA meeting was related to organizing the INDIA conclave in Mumbai, given his role in the organizing committee. Patil reaffirmed his focus on expanding the NCP’s presence.

Notably, Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs had joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government last month, with Ajit being sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and the eight MLAs as ministers. This led to speculations about possible unrest among the MLAs loyal to Sharad Pawar. However, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad also dismissed the reports of Jayant Patil’s meeting with Amit Shah, asserting his unwavering loyalty to Sharad Pawar. The political circles in Maharashtra have been abuzz with these developments, but both Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad have firmly reiterated their allegiance to Sharad Pawar and the NCP.