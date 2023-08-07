Jeep India hikes prices of these models: Details

Mumbai: Popular automaker in the country, Jeep India revised its prices two Sports utility Vehicles (SUV). The company has hiked the price of Compass and Meridian.

The brand has hiked prices by up to Rs 43,000 on base models and up to Rs 3.14 lakh for top models. Now, customers have to spend Rs 21.73 lakh for Compass, and Rs 33.40 lakh for Meridian.

Here is list of variant-wise prices hike:

Old Price New Prices

Compass Sport 4X2 M T Rs 21.44 lakh Rs 21.73 lakh

Compass Limited (O) 4X2 MT Rs 25.64 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh

Compass Model-S (O) MT Rs 27.84 lakh Rs 28.22 lakh

Compass Limited (O) 4×4 AT Rs 29.44 lakh Rs 29.84 lakh

Both the SUVs Compass and Meridian come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine option, which generates a max power of 168 BHP and 350 Nm of peak torque. The unit is either paired with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission gearbox.