Kerala Assembly session will commence on Monday

The ninth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to begin with a tribute to the late Congress stalwart and MLA Oommen Chandy, who passed away last month. The session will also pay respects to veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Speaker Vakkom Purushothaman. Over the course of the 10-day sitting, the House will discuss several bills, including one aimed at replacing a government ordinance safeguarding healthcare workers.

Expectations are high for intense debates, discussions, and protests concerning various issues involving the Left administration. The state’s financial crisis is likely to be a major point of contention, with the ruling CPI(M) blaming the central government’s economic policies, while the opposition UDF accuses the administration of unnecessary extravagance.

Other contentious topics include controversial remarks by Speaker A N Shamseer, the police’s handling of a microphone malfunction during Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s speech at an event, and the government’s stance towards the media.

The UDF is expected to raise concerns about women’s safety, particularly in light of a recent rape and murder case involving a five-year-old girl allegedly committed by a migrant worker in Ernakulam district. Additionally, the opposition may criticize the Left front for its perceived lack of empathy shown during the girl’s funeral.

Another subject of dispute is the action taken against KPCC chief K Sudhakaran in connection with a cheating case involving controversial antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal. Sudhakaran’s arrest and subsequent release on bail, as well as a vigilance probe related to graft and misappropriation of funds, may trigger heated discussions in the House.

The session is scheduled to conclude on August 23, and it is likely to be a challenging and eventful period as the different political factions clash over these important issues.