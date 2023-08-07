Market capitalization of 7 of top-10 companies falls by Rs 1 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization of 7 of top-10 companies fell by Rs 1,09,947.86 crore last week. Last week, the BSE Sensex fell by 438.95 points or 0.66%. The top losers were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance. The top gainers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Infosys.

The market valuation of State Bank of India eroded Rs 38,197.34 crore to Rs 5,11,603.38 crore. Shares of State Bank of India on Friday fell by nearly 3% after the lender’s first quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank eroded by Rs 17,201.84 crore to Rs 6,79,293.90 crore. ITC’s valuation tanked Rs 16,846.18 crore to Rs 5,66,886.01 crore and that of Bajaj Finance fell by Rs 14,366.34 crore to Rs 4,32,932.18 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries went lower by Rs 11,806 crore to Rs 16,98,270.74 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 9,069.42 crore to Rs 5,98,299.92 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation dipped by Rs 2,460.74 crore to Rs 4,97,908.56 crore.

However, the mcap of TCS jumped Rs 31,815.45 crore to Rs 12,59,555.25 crore. Infosys added Rs 15,791.49 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,72,062.52 crore. The mcap of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 7,080.63 crore to Rs 12,47,403.26 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm of the country, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.