Primary school teacher creates ‘pad bank’ at school to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene

In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a primary school teacher named Rakhi Gangwar has taken a proactive step towards raising awareness about menstrual hygiene. She has established a “pad bank” at her school to cater to the needs of adolescent girls and women in the village.

Gangwar’s initiative has shown promising results, as more and more women are being drawn to the pad bank with each passing day. The project was launched on May 15, Mother’s Day, at the government primary school in Boria village, Bhadpura block. During a village survey, Gangwar discovered that many women lacked awareness about menstrual hygiene and resorted to using unclean clothes during their periods. Most of them were unaware of the existence of sanitary pads.

Motivated to make a difference, Rakhi Gangwar decided to personally engage with the women of the village. She encouraged them to visit her school, where she provided them with vital education on health and hygiene, focusing on the significance of using proper sanitary products during menstruation. Her efforts are encapsulated by the tagline “Hamari Kishori, Hamari Shakti” (Our teenage girls are our strength).

With this dedicated initiative, Rakhi Gangwar aims to empower the women in her community and promote better menstrual health practices. By spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene and making sanitary pads accessible through the pad bank, she is contributing to the well-being and dignity of the village’s women and adolescent girls.