Train firing: Police custody of accused RPF constable extended until August 11

On Monday, a court extended the police remand of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh until August 7. He is accused of shooting his senior colleague, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena, and three passengers on the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on July 31. The Government Railway Police (GRP) requested the custody extension for seven days to identify witnesses and review CCTV footage. Despite their request, the magistrate granted custody to the police until August 11.

After the incident, passengers pulled the train’s emergency chain near Mira Road station in the Mumbai suburban network, leading to Singh’s apprehension with the weapon while attempting to flee. In addition to the initial charges, the GRP has included Indian Penal Code section 153-A in the case against Singh, accusing him of promoting enmity between different religious groups.

The investigation into this tragic incident remains ongoing, and the court’s decision to extend Singh’s custody will allow the authorities to further examine the evidence and gather more information to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.