Union government imposes anti-dumping duty on optical fibre imports from three countries

New Delhi: The Indian government has imposed anti-dumping duty on optical fibre imports from three countries. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) issued the notification for this. DGTR is an arm of the Union Commerce Ministry.

The decision was taken to safeguard the interests of domestic industry. The domestic industry is adversely affected by the import of low-priced and low-quality imports from China, South Korea, and Indonesia. Sterlite Industries, Birla Cable, Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics, HFCL, and American Corning are main brand in Indian optical fibre business.

DGTRT informed that an anti-dumping duty will be imposed on imports of dispersion unshifted Single-Mode Optical Fiber (SMOF) from China, Korea and Indonesia. The anti-dumping duty ranges from $122 per kfkm to $857.23 per kfkm. Optical fibre is traded in fkm (fibre kilometres).

‘The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication. It was further found that the growth in demand was almost entirely subsumed by such dumped imports,’ the notification said.

Optical fibres are used to transmit data in the form of light pulses. The fibres are bundled together to make optical fibre cables, which are used to transfer digital data signals.