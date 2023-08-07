Windies secures 2-0 series lead against India as Pooran notches a fifty in Second T20I.

Nicholas Pooran showcased a spectacular half-century, leading West Indies to a thrilling two-wicket victory against India in the second T20I. Opting to bat, Tilak Varma displayed his fearless approach and scored a calculated fifty, setting India at 152/7.

Pooran’s explosive 67-ball innings seemed to guarantee an easy win, but Yuzvendra Chahal’s sensational 16th over brought India back into the game. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph’s unbeaten 26-run partnership secured the victory for West Indies, giving them a 2-0 series lead. Despite some good performances, India couldn’t maintain their dominance, with skipper Hardik Pandya’s decision not to bowl Chahal in the crucial 19th over raising questions.

Varma’s impressive 51 made him the youngest Indian to score a T20I fifty. West Indies captain Rovman Powell’s strategic use of bowlers paid off as they claimed crucial wickets at regular intervals, ultimately leading to their triumph.