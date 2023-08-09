BJP’s ‘Quit India’ protest on Parliament complex against the INDIA bloc

On the anniversary of the Quit India Movement’s launch by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942, the BJP marked the occasion by urging an end to dynasticism, corruption, and appeasement politics. BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad, addressing a press conference, linked these issues, stating that corruption and appeasement often accompany dynastic politics. He cited instances of corruption in the Congress-led UPA regime and other parties like TMC, RJD, DMK, and TRS. Prasad emphasized the need for these elements to “quit India” for the nation’s well-being. He deemed family rule, corruption, and appeasement as detrimental to India’s democratic fabric and called for their eradication. Simultaneously, BJP MPs demonstrated at the Parliament House Complex, advocating the removal of dynastic politics, corruption, and appeasement politics from the nation. This commemoration served as an opportunity for the BJP to reinforce its stance against these issues and highlight their impact on the country’s governance and progress.