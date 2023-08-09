Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,340 per 10 gram, up by Rs 92 or 0.16%. Silver futures were trading up by Rs 275 at Rs 70, 491 per kg. MCX gold futures ended down 0.28% on Tuesday, while silver futures fell by 1.50% or Rs 1,068.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,962.60 per troy ounce, up $2.30 or 0.12%. Silver futures were at $22.935, higher by $0.128 or 0.560%.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits southern Philippines

In the global market, price ofspot gold rose 0.3% to $1,929.99 per ounce. Gold has dropped to its lowest since July 10 at $1,922 on Tuesday. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,963.80. Spot silver gained 0.2% to $22.79 an ounce and platinum eased 0.2% to $898.15. Palladium rose 0.4% to $1,225.39.