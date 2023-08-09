Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee discharged from hospital

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday following an 11-day treatment period. The 79-year-old had been admitted to a private hospital on July 29 due to a lower respiratory tract infection and ‘Type 2’ respiratory failure.

After being discharged, Bhattacharya was transported to his Palm Avenue residence in an ambulance equipped with BIPAP facilities and necessary support. Although he is now at home, he will continue to receive medical support and supervision from a team of doctors from the hospital.

Bhattacharya has been dealing with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other age-related health issues. He served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, facing challenges related to land acquisition for industries and a change in government leadership. His tenure ended when he lost the 2011 assembly election to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

In recent years, Bhattacharya’s health has kept him away from public life, and he stepped down from various positions within the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). Despite his health struggles, he made a surprise appearance at a political rally in 2019 with oxygen support.