Honda SP160 launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled the all-new SP160. This is Honda’s third model in the 160cc category after the Honda Unicorn and the Honda X-Blade.

The Honda SP160 comes in six different colours — Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Matte Dark Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Grey. The bike is offered in two variants. Honda SP160 has been priced in a range of Rs 1.17-1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The all-new Honda SP160 stands at 2061mm in length, 786mm in width, and 1113mm in height. The bike further offers a 1347mm wheelbase and a ground clearance of 177mm. The bike is powered by a 162.71cc 4-stroke SI engine. The engine delivers a top power of 13.27 bhp at 7500rpm and a peak torque of 14.58 Nm at 5500rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Oppo launches A58 4G in India: Price, specifications

The suspension setup comprises of telescopic upfront and a mono-shock setup towards the rear. The bike features 276mm disc at the front and 220mm disc & 120mm drum towards the rear.

The SP160 features full-LED lights, alloy wheels encased in sporty MRF Zapper tyres, a 12-litre fuel tank, and H-shaped LED tail lamp. The All-Digital instrument panel houses speedometer, tachometer, telltale indicators, fuel gauge, and fuel economy data.

Below are the variant-wise Honda SP160 prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi):

Single Disc – Rs 1,17,500

Dual Disc – Rs 1,21,900