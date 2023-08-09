Oppo launches A58 4G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Oppo has launched Oppo A58 4G in India. The 6GB + 128GB variant of Oppo A58 4G is priced at Rs. 14,999. It is offered in Black and Green colours. The phone is available for sale through Flipkart with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,000. Card holders of select banks including ICICI, HDFC, and Kotak Bank may avail of additional discounts and other offers.

The smartphone sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Oppo A58 4G comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU. It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

The dual rear camera unit of the Oppo A58 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor and is supported by an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The handset offers Bluetooth v5.3, 4G, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.