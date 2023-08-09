Saudi Arabia establishes new council to supervise the two Holy Mosques

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian government has established a new council to supervise the affairs of the two holiest mosques of Islam, the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. The new council will be under the direct control of the Saudi King.

The new council replaces a previous one that was under the government’s control. The new council will likely have more financial and administrative independence. Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are Islam’s two holiest sites. The new council will supervise activities in both, including religious lessons, sermons and calls to prayer.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais has been appointed head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque by royal order. Tawfiq Al Rabiah has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.