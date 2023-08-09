World Youth Teams Championship: India’s U-31 bridge team wins bronze

Veldhoven: Indian under-31 bridge team has won a bronze medal in the 18th World Youth Teams Bridge Championships held in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. The Indian team comprises of Sagnik Roy, Sayantan Kushari, Souvik Kar, Pritam Das, Wrik Chakraborty and Swarnashish Chatterjee. Indian team is, coached by former Asiad gold medallist Shibnath Dey Sarkar.

The Indian team lost to France in the semifinals. The Indian team then defeated China in the play-off for bronze by ‘112 IMP to 104’. France beat Belgium 159-136 in the final to win the gold medal.

In the U-16 category, the Indian team finished 20th in the round-robin league. In the U21 category, India finished 17th while in the U26 team also came 20th in the preliminary round.